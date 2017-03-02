LETTER: Thanks to Shatterproof

To the Editor:

Thank you for shining the spotlight on the work of Gary Mendell and Shatterproof, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to ending the devastation that addiction causes families. Shatterproof calls each of us to action to: Get Informed, End the Stigma, Advocate for Change and Join the Community.

The Stratford Partnership for Youth and Families is a community coalition working locally to reduce youth substance abuse, answers the call. Our local initiatives include gathering data that guides our decision-making, informing families through programs such as the annual Freshman Forum, and reducing access through compliance checks of alcohol and tobacco outlets conducted by the Stratford Police Department. We also work to strengthen developmental assets, the positive qualities and experiences that help our children thrive.

The more assets, such as integrity, family support, and responsibility, in a young person’s life, the more likely they are to avoid drugs and alcohol. It takes a whole community working together to keep our kids healthy and safe. Become a partner today and visit our website at stratfordpartnership.org.

Sean Kennedy and Roula Kouvatis,