The Zoning Commission unanimously approved a nine-unit condominium complex in Lordship at the site of a former roller-skating rink during its Feb. 28 meeting,

The former Long Beach Skateland is in “dilapidated condition” and will be demolished, said the developer’s attorney, Barry Knott. The former skating rink, previously owned by Bill and Veronica Fellows, was closed following extensive damage by Hurricane Irene and Superstorm Sandy.

The new condo building will have less of a footprint than the skating rink structure, Knott said.

The proposed complex at 55 Washington Parkway, close to the seawall, will have 20 parking spaces — 18 underneath the building for residents, plus two non-covered spots for visitors. The building will be 43 feet high when including the underneath parking.

Each three-level condo unit will have two bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a top-floor den and deck. The townhouse-style complex will have a staggered facade to give it a unique architectural design.

Knott said developer David D’Ausilio, a Stratford resident and member of the Board of Zoning Appeals, worked closely with neighborhood residents while designing the project, holding meetings and posting “continuous updates” on a neighborhood website. “I’ve never seen a client who’s done more in terms of outreach and transparency,” Knott said.

He said neighborhood residents expressed support for the project through their positive comments on the website, saying it would replace an eyesore.

D’Ausilio said neighbors preferred a residential building and not a commercial project such as a restaurant or bar, indicating that drinking establishments can bring late-night problems. D’Ausilio said he was not interested in reopening the skating rink because of the Federal Emergency Management Agency requirements to raise the floor and because he was not interested in operating a skating rink.

“It’s an obsolete, dilapidated, rotted building. It would be a monumental task [to renovate it]. The cost would outweigh the benefits so dramatically,” D’Ausilio said earlier this week.

The project will meet all FEMA flood control requirements, Knott said. The storm water drainage system was designed to handle a 25-year storm, with runoff to be contained on the property.

Commission members asked questions about the targeted purchaser demographic, potential flooding concerns, and how the height would compare to that of nearby homes.

Knott described the project’s density as “modest,” saying a more intense project with additional units could have been pursued for the site. “These will be more marketable,” he said.

Commission members said the condo is a good re-adaptive use of the property, would replace a run-down structure, and has the support of nearby residents. Member Dave Fuller called the project “a good thing for the neighborhood.”

The developer had previously received some variances from Zoning Board of Appeals for the proposal, including for setbacks from the road and the building height.

Star Editor Melvin Mason contributed to this story.