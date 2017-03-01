Developer makes changes in Ferry Boulevard plan

The developer of the proposed 382 Ferry Blvd. apartment complex has eliminated a floor in one building, created a larger rear buffer, and decreased the number of overall units in an attempt to receive Zoning Commission approval.

The three-building complex, being proposed under the town’s Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) regulations, now has 119 units instead of 133 units.

The building in the back of the property, which would be near many houses, would be reduced by one floor, and another building, also close to homes, would be lowered by a floor on one end to lessen its visibility impact.

The setback in the very back of the property, also near homes, would now be up to 35 feet to create a natural buffer.

Developer representative Nick Owen also said he would reserve two ground-floor units in the third building, close to Ferry Boulevard, for potential commercial use for a certain time period, although he’s not optimistic a retail tenant could be secured. The two units eventually could be converted to residential use.

These and other changes were made after the developer met with many residents of the surrounding neighborhood, which includes Willow, Homestead and Housatonic avenues. They also were in reaction to previous comments made by Zoning Commission members.

“We went back to the drawing board,” Owen told the commission at the Feb. 28 meeting. He said many options were considered, such as building only near Ferry Boulevard, but that wouldn’t be “economically possible.”

“We feel we have gone a very long way to try to satisfy the neighborhood,” said Owen, noting that some neighbors would prefer nothing be built on the parcel.

Neighbors’ concerns

Many neighbors, while thankful that Owen met with them and grateful for the changes being made, are pushing for more concessions. Almost 20 people spoke against the proposal at the Feb. 28 meeting, encouraging more compromises.

They want to see the two rear buildings limited to two stories each, perhaps by allowing the building on Ferry Boulevard to be increased in size and height. The two rear buildings now are essentially three and four stories high, when including underneath parking on the ground level.

Neighbors remain concerned about traffic, parking, property values, setbacks from yards, and the overall size of the project for the 2.5-acre site. They also fear the impact of an approved 71-unit apartment building on the other side of Ferry Boulevard, and complained that the TOD concept isn’t bringing appropriate development to Stratford.

The developer is “trying to wedge a square peg into a round hole,” said nearby resident John Rich, who worries about on-street parking, families squeezing into one-bedroom units, the impact on schools and infrastructure, and the loss of privacy for single-family homeowners close to the site.

Erik Sabatelli, who abuts the property, said it was “a scary thing” to contemplate having to look out at a huge apartment building. “It’s so obtrusive,” he said.

Residents described the area as “a charming neighborhood” of older single-family homes, where children can still ride bicycles in the streets, and said the proposal is out of character with the surroundings. “It’s too much,” resident Mike Petrie said.

“I don’t think knocking off a few units is enough,” said another neighbor.

The commission has now closed the application’s public hearing, and will discuss and vote on the project at a future meeting.

In two zones

The site is covered by two different zoning districts — commercial retail near Ferry Boulevard, and quarter-acre single-family residential away from the main road.

The L-shaped lot now is vacant, with one small building that was once a hot dog stand. It’s part of the TOD Overlay District that encourages denser development within a half-mile radius of the train station.

The property is where the Zoning Commission previously approved a repair, office and warehouse facility for AAA Northeast, a decision that later was overturned in court after a successful appeal by neighbors.

Town Council member Scott Farrington-Posner, who lives next to the site and opposes the project, asked commissioner Linda Pepin to recuse herself because, he claimed, she had “a serious conflict of interest” due to her past support of the AAA application.

Pepin said she could fairly judge a new application, insisting the current plan “has nothing to do” with the previous case.

Assistant Town Attorney John Florek said he would need to look into Farrington-Posner’s complaint, and suggested Pepin continue to hear the case and recuse herself later if it should be found she had a “pre-determination” on the matter. But Florek emphasized that “it’s a very high bar” to prove such an accusation, based on case law.

Attorney Barry Knott, who represents developer Rolling Thunder LLC, said it was “completely inappropriate” for Farrington-Posner to have been allowed to raise the issue in the middle of the meeting. He said the proper way to make such objections is by letter in advance of a hearing.

In his comments on the proposal’s merits, Farrington-Posner questioned why the project’s footprint isn’t changed so buildings are clustered close to Ferry Boulevard and away from homes.

He pointed out that neighbors won the AAA case partly because the judge found the earlier proposal was not “harmonious” with the neighborhood.

One taller building?

Some speakers suggested allowing a taller building along Ferry Boulevard in return for lowering heights on the rear buildings, enabling the developer to still have enough living units to make the project feasible.

While the TOD height limit is 45 feet, it appears the Zoning Commission has the authority to allow a building up to 60 feet high based on a property’s unique characteristics.

Knott said the developer would be willing to go down to three stories each in both rear buildings — that would include two stories of living space — if the Ferry Boulevard building could be enlarged to five or six stories.

Chairman Stephanie Philips began asking public comment speakers what they thought of this idea, and many said it should be pursued.

Owen, during his presentation, also discussed other adjustments the developer is making. A 10-foot setback has been added between the rear buildings and abutting properties, and landscaping — including the planting of new, mature trees — has been “enhanced around the entire perimeter of the property,” he said.

The number of parking spaces would remain the same, at 140. Some spaces would be underneath the two rear buildings, increasing their height. Owen said the building meets the TOD parking requirements of one space per one-bedroom or studio unit. The complex would now have 116 one-bedroom apartments and three studio efficiencies.

Owen said there is a “huge demand” for apartments in Stratford, and high rents can be secured, so these units shouldn’t be considered affordable or transient. The complex will attract young professionals who will boost local businesses, he said. “We need people to spend money in this town,” Owen said.

Owen also formally apologized for an earlier comment he admitted was “slightly offensive,” when he said neighbors worried about apartment dwellers looking down into their homes should just close their blinds.

Harmony

Member Dave Fuller questioned whether the project fits in with the residential neighborhood that surrounds it on three sides. “How is a three-story building in harmony with that?” he asked.

Knott replied that the residential apartment plan represented a “legitimate transitional zone.” The site is between commercial activity on Ferry Boulevard and single-family homes near the Housatonic River.

Fuller also asked about allowing a more intense use in the rear residential section of the property, based on the AAA case outcome. But Knott said that was before the TOD rules, which allow similar uses in commercial and residential zones.

Member Mark Juliano continued to ask about the impact of potential underground contamination issues from the nearby polluted Raymark site.

Commission members also pressed the developer on including some retail as part of the project, noting this is a TOD goal. But Owen said he doesn’t think retail would work in this location.