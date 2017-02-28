A contract to make renovations to the Bunnell High School fieldhouse is finally in the works.

Town Council members voted unanimously at Monday’s special meeting to approve a contract with THP Limited Inc. to do the work. THP was the lowest bidder for the project at $1.13 million.

Council members finalized the deal after figuring out the funding sources to pay for the work.

Council Chairman Beth Daponte said about $693,000 will come from a combination of funds from previous projects that had leftover funds, including a couple of air conditioning projects that came in under budget. The rest will come largely from the town’s capital improvement plan fund. Money that was to be used for an irrigation system for Short Beach will be spent on the field house this year as the irrigation project was not set to be completed by June 30, the end of the 2016-17 fiscal year.

“We are essentially borrowing” the Short Beach irrigation funds, Daponte said Tuesday. “That will be restored.”

Daponte said she is “grateful that the administration was able to put together a memo to show where the funds are coming from.”

Tenth District Councilman Tina Manus, a Bunnell alum and backer of the fieldhouse, said Tuesday that she is glad the project will be completed. However, she expressed frustration that the remainder of the money had to come from town funds.

Bunnell alumni and supporters have urged support for the fieldhouse renovations for several years, saying it is in dire need of upgrades for the BHS football team and other Bunnell teams. The work is expected to begin in the spring and be completed for the start of the 2017-18 school year.