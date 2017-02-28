Stratford Star

Stratford Library participates in Giving Day March 9

The Stratford Library, 2203 Main Street will be participating in Fairfield County’s Community Foundation annual Giving Day on Thursday, March 9. This is a 24-hour online event to “Give Where You Live” and support the work of local nonprofits like the local Library.  

Supporters are invited to stop by the Stratford Library between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. on March 9 to enjoy a series of innovative demonstrations of the Stratford Library’s new technology and services including various uCreate programs like 3D printing, photo editing, VHS to DVD conversions, badge making and more.

Funds raised on Giving Day will be used to enhance the Library’s uCreate space, an all-ages center for hands-on learning, creating and sharing. Currently, Library patrons enjoy 3-D printing, littleBits circuits, photo, slide and negative scanning, photo editing, Lego mindstorms, a sewing machine, and Cricut and AccuCut die cut machines.

Additional funding will enable the Library to expand offerings to include training classes in advanced computer aided design, coding and all-ages robotics competitions and programming. The Library hopes to provide creative learning experiences for Library users, as well as opportunities for community members to share their skills with one another, and “Giving Day” offers this.

Each contribution of as little as $10 can make an impact in 24 hours. More information about “Giving Day” will be available at the Stratford Library. Patrons may also donate directly online by visiting the link on the Library website: stratfordlibrary.org.

