Stratford Recreation Department offers programs for youth and adults

Stratford Recreation Department, Birdseye Complex, 468 Birdseye Street, 203-385-4052, townofstratford.com/recreation.

Karate

Stratford Recreation Department is offering karate classes for ages 4-adult for residents and nonresidents beginning March 1. Superior Karate offers a family discount; Chris Sansonetti, 203-556-8154, superiorkarate.net.

Evening swim lessons

Red Cross swim lessons Monday and Wednesday, 6-8 p.m., Flood Pool. Registration ends March 3, at 4 p.m. $45 for half hour classes and $50 for one-hour classes for eight sessions. Classes begin March 6.

Magic show

Magic show by Brian Miller Saturday, March 11, 1 p.m., Wooster School. Doors open at 12:30. $8 in advance and $10 at the door. Tickets may be purchased at townofstratford.com/recreation or in person at the Recreation Department, 468 Birdseye Street through March 4.

Drills and Skills I

Six-week basketball and life skills program for boys and girls in grades K-6 Tuesdays, 6-7 p.m., March 7-April 11, Birdseye Gymnasium. Participants will learn hands-on basketball drills and age-appropriate life skills on topics related to wellness and fitness, communication, setting goals, making decisions, solving problems, responsibility and leadership. Community leaders and special presenters also will be invited as speakers on various program topics. Registration is through March 4. Fee is $35.

Greenway walk

Greenway walk Saturday, March 11, 9 a.m., meet at DeLuca Field. Registration is through March 10. Walk is free, but registration is required.

Tuesday/Thursday yoga

Gentle beginner yoga Tuesdays, March 14-May 16, 6-7:30 p.m., Baldwin Center. Advanced beginner yoga Thursdays, March 16-May 18, 6-7:30. $90 for 10 classes. Registration is through March 13.

Tai Chi

Introduction to Tai Chi six-week program promotes health and wellness in adults Wednesdays, March 15-April 19, 5:45-6:45, Baldwin Center. Register through March 14, $70.

Short Beach picnic pavilion reservations

Short Beach Pavilion Reservations will be accepted at the Recreation Department Office at Birdseye Complex, 468 Birdseye Street. Reservation forms and rental fees are on the Town’s website at townofstratford.com/recreation.

Aquarobics

Low-impact aerobics class for adults only performed in shoulder-depth water Monday and Wednesdays, March 27-May 17, 8-8:45 p.m., Flood Pool. $70 for 16 classes. Registration is March 6-26.

High school volleyball league

High school volleyball league begins April 3. Boys, girls and coed division will play at Birdseye Complex, from 6-9 p.m. Team and individual registration is March 6-24. League meeting will be held March 29, 6:30, Birdseye Complex. Games are scheduled for Mondays.

Stratford Bike Club

The Recreation Department is starting a Bike Club for biking enthusiasts to meet and plan outings, assist each other with equipment and set up events. The initial meeting is Thursday, March 16 at 6:30, at the Birdseye Complex.

Franklin afterschool program

The Stratford Recreation Department is accepting registration for the after school program held at Franklin School. The program is from 3:35-4:30. The program is free and is for children in grades 4-6. Grades 5 and 6 will meet on Monday and Wednesday while grades 3 and 4 meet on Tuesday and Thursday. The program does close on school half days, holidays and weather related closings. Register at townofstratford.com/recreation or at the Recreation Office at Short Beach. Program ends on March 30, 2017.

Flood pool schedule

Flood Pool will closed on March 31. Open swim and lane laps are on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 6-7 and 7-8 p.m. Adult swims are Tuesdays, Thursday and Friday, 8-9 p.m. and Saturdays, 1-2, 2-3 and 3-4 p.m. Adult fee is $2 and youth 18 and under and seniors 62 and over are $1.

Men Open Gym

Adult Men’s Open Gym at Birdseye Complex runs Tuesday nights from 7:30-9 p.m. The open gyms are for Stratford residents only. Registration and ID are required.

Birthday parties

Stratford Recreation offers a variety of parties. Call for reservations and details, 203-385-4052. Parties held on Saturdays and select Friday evenings. Parties are private* and include staff. Types of parties: Toddler, Obstacle Moonbounce, Bounce House, Gym/Sport, Karate, Flood Pool, Dance, Miniature Train, Zumba, Gymnastics and Sewing/Fashion Design.

Birdseye Complex Recreation Center

The Recreation Department will be offering a variety of programs at Birdseye Recreation Complex including a pool table, Skee-ball game, computer lab with Internet access, full size gym, game room and classrooms for programs and activities. Activities include art and crafts programs, basketball, open gyms, theatre workshops, fitness programs, dance classes and more. The Center does close on school half days, and weather-related closures.

The Birdseye Complex Recreation Center will be open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 3:30-5 for grades 3-6 and 4:30-6 for grades 7-8 with a variety of activities scheduled in the game room, cafeteria and gym. The center will be open through April 30. All children must be registered prior to attending the center. Registration is ongoing throughout the school year. This is a free program.

Birdseye Open gym Tuesday Adults, 7:45–9:15 p.m.

Birdseye Open gym Wednesday and Thursday, High School 7:30-9 p.m.

Birdseye Open gym Saturday Middle and High School, 10-noon.