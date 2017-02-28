Stratford Star

Obituary: Marilou Zitnay Erickson, 76, of Stratford

By HAN Network on February 28, 2017 in Obituaries · 0 Comments

Marilou Zitnay Erickson, 76, of Stratford, worked for OB/GYN of Fairfield County and Women’s Health Care in Trumbull, wife of Francis G. “Swede’ Erickson, died Feb. 26, in Bridgeport Hospital, after a courageous 15-year battle with cancer.

Born in Englewood, N.J. to the late Louis and Lucille (Debner) Zitnay.

Besides her husband, survivors include a daughter, Gwen Cook and her husband, John of Shelton, a son, Glen Allen of Waterford, a stepdaughter, Barbara Lynn Brown and her husband, Donald of Shelton, three grandchildren, a great-grandson, brother, Louis Zitnay of Rochester, Minn., a sister, Arlene Talley of Berwin, Pa., and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Also predeceased by a grandson, David Allen and a sister, Lucille McCulloch.

Memorial contributions: American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Stratford.

Adzima Funeral Home, Stratford.

No related posts.

Tags:

Previous Post Obituary: Mary “May” Buzzanca
About author
HAN Network

HAN Network


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress