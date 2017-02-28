Stratford Star

U.S. Coast Guard offers boating safety courses

By HAN Network on February 28, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, News, Regional · 0 Comments

USCG Auxiliary 24-3 offers About Boating Safety course on Saturday, March 4, at 8 a.m., at USCG Auxiliary Flotilla 24-3 Training Center, 1 Helwig Street, Milford. To register in advance, go to http://a0142403.uscgaux.info/. Walk-ins welcome. Cost: $60.

USCG Aux 24-3 also is holding a class on Saturday, March 11, at 8 a.m., at The Valley Regional Adult Education Building, 415 Howe Ave, Shelton. Successful completion of this 8-hour ABS course satisfies the Connecticut licensing requirements for both boats and Personal Watercraft (PWC). Cost: $60. Walk-ins welcome.

For more information about Coast Guard Auxiliary courses, call 860-663-5505, email [email protected] or visit http://a0142403.uscgaux.info/.

Related posts:

  1. Boating safety course offered March 19
  2. USCG Auxiliary offers boating safety courses
  3. USCG Auxiliary 24-3 offers boating safety course
  4. U.S. Coast Guard offers boating safety courses

Tags: , , , , , ,

Previous Post Did I Say That? California dreaming Next Post Free Business and Career programs offered at Trumbull Library
About author
HAN Network

HAN Network


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress