Stratford Star

Board of Ed tables proposed 2017-18 budget

By Melvin Mason on February 27, 2017 in Lead News, News, Schools · 0 Comments

The Stratford Board of Education will have to revisit its proposed 2017-18 budget after disagreements on which proposal should be sent to the Town Council.

Board members voted unanimously Monday to table the proposed spending plan. The tabling came after school board members disagreed about a $109.2 million proposal presented by Susan Lance. The proposal is different than the $111.4 million proposed spending plan agreed to by the Board of Ed’s finance committee.

Board Chairman Jim Feehan said the Republicans on the school board were listening to the public who wanted less of a tax burden. Vice Chairman Len Petruccelli was critical of the change, saying he and other school board members did not know what would be coming out of the budget with less money. Petruccelli said the proposed changes were being “railroaded through.”

Feehan said the school board will likely have a special meeting to approve a proposed budget.

See this week’s Stratford Star for more information on this story.

Related posts:

  1. South End center expands Head Start; Birdseye gains programs
  2. Soto School grand opening on Aug. 28
  3. Victoria Soto School opens
  4. Going overnight after all

Previous Post Boys basketball: Bunnell Bulldogs advance to SWC finals
About author
Melvin Mason

Melvin Mason


Editor for the Stratford Star. Former reporter for the Darien Times.

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress