The Stratford Board of Education will have to revisit its proposed 2017-18 budget after disagreements on which proposal should be sent to the Town Council.

Board members voted unanimously Monday to table the proposed spending plan. The tabling came after school board members disagreed about a $109.2 million proposal presented by Susan Lance. The proposal is different than the $111.4 million proposed spending plan agreed to by the Board of Ed’s finance committee.

Board Chairman Jim Feehan said the Republicans on the school board were listening to the public who wanted less of a tax burden. Vice Chairman Len Petruccelli was critical of the change, saying he and other school board members did not know what would be coming out of the budget with less money. Petruccelli said the proposed changes were being “railroaded through.”

Feehan said the school board will likely have a special meeting to approve a proposed budget.

See this week’s Stratford Star for more information on this story.