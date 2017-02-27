The Bunnell High boys basketball secured a spot in the South-West Conference finals with a 71-54 victory over Pomperaug High from Southbury on Monday night.

“We don’t know who we are playing, but we’re just darn happy to be there,” Bunnell coach Pat Yerina said. “I think we have been to the semis, this might be our eighth straight year. We’ve been here, we know what we’re doing, we’ve won it a few times also. We’ll be happy with whoever we play.”

Bunnell’s Zhyaire Fernandes scored 24 points. Max Edwards had 22, Josh Vasquez 10, Brett Bogdwicz seven and Khalid Moreland six.

Yerina said of his team’s scoring balance, “Max got some shots in there, Z controlled getting to the basket, Khalid was doing a nice job. The key was our defense on Chase Belden and Josh McGettigan, the last time we played them they had fifty points between them. I know they didn’t get that tonight. That was key for us, that and rebounding.”

Belden finished with 12 points and McGettigan had 10 for the Panthers, who took an early lead then fell victim to a 10-2 run by the Bulldogs to trail 21-17 after one period.

Fernandes and Edwards each had 10 points in the frame, with Edwards ending the period with a long arching 3-pointer from the sideline.

The point margin remained between three and eight for much of the next two quarters.

Bunnell had a 32-27 lead at the half and extended it to 41-33 at the 3:41 mark of the third period on a pair of buckets by Edwards, with Vasquez and Bogdwicz finding the sophomore open inside.

Bogdwicz’ runner put Bunnell on top by 11, before Pomperaug made 3-of-4 shots from beyond the arc to close within 45-41.

Bogdwicz, Moreland and Kwan Geer all scored hoops off strong drives to the basket to bring the advantage back to 11 at 53-42.

Bunnell scored on 11 of its last 12 possessions to close the game out.

“We like to have our roles, we know that’s the key to everything,” Yerina said. “Z is our guy with the ball, very strong getting to the basket. Max is as fluid as it gets, smooth, and he has a nice shot. Then you have Brett, who just d’d (defended) up all night. Everybody contributed, like I told them in the locker room. It was a team effort.”