A contract for renovations to the Bunnell High School fieldhouse and a contract for stabilizing the Shakespeare Theatre are up for consideration at a special Town Council meeting taking place on Monday night.

Councilors are expected to discuss four items during the special meeting, which is set to take place following the Ordinance Committee and Water Pollution Control Authority Committee meetings. The Ordinance Committee meeting begins at 7 p.m.

The council members are expected to discuss funding sources for the Bunnell fieldhouse. Council members tabled the matter at the Feb. 14 regular meeting as there were concerns that money other that former Board of Education dollars would be used to pay for the project. The fieldhouse renovation is expected to cost about $1.4 million.

Discussion on a contract to stabilize the American Shakespeare Festival Theatre is also on the agenda. While some council members want to bring in someone to secure the building before finding a developer, others want to bring in a company that will fix and reopen the theater.

The council may also consider the sale of town-owned property near the intersection of Huntington Road and Tavern Rock Road. Several neighbors say the property, which houses the famous Tavern Rock, should remain in town hands. VG Development, represented by Barry Knott, is interested in purchasing the 1.6-acre plot. Knott declined to comment when reached recently.

The council is also expected to discuss a labor contract with the union representing public works employees in executive session.