The Stratford Board of Education is set to vote on a $111.4 million proposed budget for the 2017-18 school year.

School board members are expected to decide on the proposed spending plan at Monday night’s regular meeting, which will begin at 7:15 p.m. at the Board of Ed’s headquarters at 1000 East Broadway.

The $111,442,960 proposal is slightly less than the $111.9 million spending plan proposed by Superintendent Janet Robinson gave to the school board in late January. It’s also higher than the current spending plan of $106.7 million.

In presenting her proposal, Robinson said certified staff would receive $44.5 million for salaries. The district is also expected to pay a $576,000 tuition bill to the City of Bridgeport for Stratford students attending Discovery Interdistrict Magnet School and the Interdistrict Science Magnet Schools on the Fairchild Wheeler School campus. Stratford and several suburban districts are planning to challenge the magnet school tuition charges in court.