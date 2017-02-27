Sweet Missy needs a home

Missy is 12-year-old, spayed female mix breed, whose owner recently passed away. Missy is up to date with all her vaccines. She is in good health.

Missy has lost her home and her cat buddy she lived with. She loves cats and is fine with dogs.

Missy is a sweet, mellow, friendly dog, who loves company. She is a total sweetheart.

Please open up your heart and home to Missy so she can live out her golden years.

You will love and adore her soon as you meet her.

Please give this sweet girl who has lost everything a new home.

For an application and more information, visit petprotectorsrescue.org, call 203-330-0255 or email [email protected].