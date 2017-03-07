The Trumbull Library and the Trumbull Community Women will present “Styles of the First Ladies” on Sunday, March 12 at 2 p.m. as part of the 2017 One Book, One Town program.

Presented by Susan J. Jerome, the program explores the fashions of the ladies behind the presidents discussed in the One Book, One Town community read selection, Presidential Courage by Michael Beschloss.

More than a Powerpoint procession of pretty fashion plates – these women were much more than the clothes on their backs. The job as First Lady to the nation is not one to which these women were elected, yet they served as the president’s hostess and confidante during times of war or peace, prosperity and poverty.

The program will investigate how the changing social, political, and economic tides from 1789 to 1989 influenced the fashions of the day and examine the clothing of those behind the presidency.

Susan J. Jerome is the Collections Manager at the University of Rhode Island Historic Textile & Costume Collection. She earned her MS degree from the URI Department of Textiles, Fashion Merchandising & Design. Prior to continuing her education, she worked for a number of years at Mystic Seaport Museum. Jerome also works as a textile and quilt conservator, and a consultant to museums and historical societies.

The program is free and open to the public. Register to reserve a seat through the library’s website or call 203-452-5197. For a full schedule of OBOT programs, visit the Trumbull Library website trumbullct-library.org.