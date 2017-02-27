Square One’s Chapatti kicks off March 2

Square One Theatre Company presents the Connecticut premiere of Irish playwright Christian O’Reilly’s Chapatti, a romantic comedy about the unlikely common ground between two pet owners Thursdays-Sundays, March 2-19, at Stratford Academy, 719 Birdseye Street.

Chapatti follows the unexpected intersection between two middle-age singletons — Betty, a lonely widow with 19 cats, and Dan, a bereaved gentleman who lives only for his beloved dog, Chapatti (named for Dan’s favorite Indian dish).

The cast includes two Square One Theatre subscriber award-winners, Lucy Babbitt of Stratford and Al Kulcsar of Fairfield, and directed by Tom Holehan of Stratford.

Chapatti runs March 2-19, Thursdays, 7 p.m., Fridays, 8 p.m., Saturdays, 4 and 8 p.m., and Sundays, 2 p.m. There will be post-performance talkbacks with the actors and director following the Saturday 4 p.m. performances of Chapatti.

Tickets, at $20 for adults and $19 for seniors and students may be purchased at squareonetheatre.com, by calling 203-375-8778, or by visiting the box office 60 minutes prior to performance.

On Tuesday, March 21, the Friends of Square One Theatre invites audience members and the general public to Play It Again, Square One for a post-performance discussion of Chapatti with the director Tom Holehan and available cast members at noon in the Lovell Room of the Stratford Library, 2203 Main Street. Free coffee and tea will be available, participants may bring a sandwich.