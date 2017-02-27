BHS students attend town hall session with Murphy and Daly

On Thursday, Feb. 23, Bunnell High School’s AP US History students attended a “town hall” session at Fairfield Ludlowe High School with U.S. Senator Christopher Murphy and U.S. Attorney Deirdre Daly.

The purpose of the visit was to help students learn how best to interface with the federal judicial and legislative branches. In addition to questions related to current events and proposed legislation for Senator Murphy, students had questions about the US Attorney’s initiatives related to community policing, the opioid epidemic, white collar crime, and sex trafficking.