Stratford man dies in I-95 wreck

A Stratford man died on Monday morning after the car he was driving drove off Interstate 95 in Fairfield and crashed into a tree.

James A. Mindrum, 43, of 1168 Main St., died of injuries following the wreck, which occurred at about 1:58 a.m., according to a state police report.

State police said Mindrum was heading north on I-95 near Exit 23 in a 2006 Ford Escape when the car veered off of the highway’s right shoulder, according to a witness. Police said the vehicle went through a wire rope guardrail, down an embankment and struck a tree head on. Mindrum died at the scene.

Police are still investigating the wreck.

The right lane of I-95 was closed for about three hours.