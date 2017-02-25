Leading by nine points late in the third quarter, host Bunnell High’s boys basketball team, sparked by its fast-break game, pulled away to topple Brookfield 77-58 in the South-West Conference Tournament quarterfinals on Friday night.

The second-seeded Bulldogs advance to host No. 3 Pomperaug of Southbury in Monday’s semifinals at 7 p.m.. No. 7 Brookfield will resume play in the state tournament.

Zhyaire Fernandes led the way with 26 points, Max Edwards logged 22, and Brett Bogdwicz had 16. Josh Vazquez added five points, Kwan Greer had three, Josh Giannoni and Khalid Moreland both tacked on two, and Elijah Alexandre contributed a free throw.

Edwards pulled down 10 rebounds, Fernandes had seven rebounds, and Bogdwicz contributed six assists and a trio of steals.

The Bulldogs led 29-22 at halftime, as the Bobcats missed three chances to cut into the deficit before the break. Brookfield hit its first shot of the third quarter, a 3-pointer, and hung around for most of the stanza before Bunnell took control.

After the Bobcats got the deficit to single digits at 43-34, Bogdwicz scored down low with 3:26 left in the third. Following a Bulldog stand on defense, Fernandes followed with a drive to the rim, then came up with a front court steal that led to an Edwards put-back dunk. It was 49-34 with 2:50 left in the stanza. Timeout Brookfield.

Bogdwicz hit a jump shot after another stop by the Bunnell at the other end of the floor, making it a 15-point game. Bunnell pulled ahead 53-40 through three quarters of play.

Bunnell scored 24 points in each the third and fourth quarters. As impressive as the team’s offense is, it was a collective effort on defense that was a focus coming into the contest.

Bunnell coach Pat Yerina noted that focusing on Brookfield outside shooting threat Lucas Joshi was necessary after Joshi hit six 3-pointers in the regular season clash, also won by Bunnell.

“We knew if we let that happen again we’d be in for a tough game tonight,” Yerina said.

Joshi had a trio of 3-pointers, two of which were in the fourth quarter with Bunnell already in command.

David Albanese and Joshi had 19 and 16 points, respectively, to lead Brookfield.

The Bulldogs could have done more on offense, Fernandes believes.

“The first round game is always the toughest game you’re going to play because you’re so worried about getting to the next one,” Yerina said.