Stratford Star

Wrestling: State Open update

By Stratford Star on February 25, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Bunnell High’s Jack Barnhart-Sullivan and Jason Milfort, and Stratford High’s Tristan Frownfelter and Sergio Ferrera wrestled at the State Open in New Haven on Friday.

Barnhart-Sullivan was seeded 16th at 160 pounds and won his first-round match, 15-3 over No. 17 seed Brandon Pastula from Rocky Hill. He lost in the quarterfinals to No. 1 seed Grayson Adler from Haddam-Killingworth.

Milfort was the No. 9 seed at 195 pounds and advanced with a 9-4 victory over No. 24 seed James Johnson from Middletown. No. 8 seed David Argulo from New Milford won 14-0 in the quarterfinals.

Frownfelter was the No. 23 seed at 195. He lost an 11-4 decision to No. 10 seed Josh Wright from Terryville in the first round.

Ferrera, seeded sixth in the heavyweight decision, lost 8-5 in the quarterfinals to No. 11 Jaden Malave from Windham.

Wrestling will resume Saturday at 9 a.m. at the Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven.

Related posts:

  1. Wrestling: Stratford, Bunnell fare well at SWC’s
  2. Girls lacrosse: Bunnell Bulldogs defeat Red Devils
  3. Girls lacrosse: Bunnell’s late run defeats Stratford
  4. Town track athletes compete at CIAC Open meet

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Boys basketball: Bunnell to host Pomperaug in semis
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress