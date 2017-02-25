Bunnell High’s Jack Barnhart-Sullivan and Jason Milfort, and Stratford High’s Tristan Frownfelter and Sergio Ferrera wrestled at the State Open in New Haven on Friday.

Barnhart-Sullivan was seeded 16th at 160 pounds and won his first-round match, 15-3 over No. 17 seed Brandon Pastula from Rocky Hill. He lost in the quarterfinals to No. 1 seed Grayson Adler from Haddam-Killingworth.

Milfort was the No. 9 seed at 195 pounds and advanced with a 9-4 victory over No. 24 seed James Johnson from Middletown. No. 8 seed David Argulo from New Milford won 14-0 in the quarterfinals.

Frownfelter was the No. 23 seed at 195. He lost an 11-4 decision to No. 10 seed Josh Wright from Terryville in the first round.

Ferrera, seeded sixth in the heavyweight decision, lost 8-5 in the quarterfinals to No. 11 Jaden Malave from Windham.

Wrestling will resume Saturday at 9 a.m. at the Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven.