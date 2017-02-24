The Bunnell High boys basketball team defeated Brookfield High, 76-58, in the South-West quarterfinals in Stratford on Friday.

The No. 2 seeded Bulldogs, coach by Pat Yerina, will host No. 3 Pomperaug High from Southbury in Monday’s semifinal at 7 p.m.

The Panthers defeated No. 6 Weston High, 82-50, in their quarterfinal.

Zhyaire Fernandes scored 26 with seven rebounds to lead Bunnell past the seventh-seeded Bobcats.

Max Edwards scored 22 points, with four 3-pointers, and had 10 rebounds.

Brett Bogdwicz scored 16 points and had six assists.

Fernandes and Bogdwicz each made two 3-pointers.

David Albanese led Brookfield with 19 points.

Bunnell took a 17-10 lead after one quarter, before Brookfield played it even in the second period to make the score 29-22 at the half.

The Bulldogs posted 24 points in each quarter after intermission.

Brookfield tallied 18 markers in each frame.