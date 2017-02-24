Top-seeded Notre Dame of Fairfield rolled to a 79-56 South-West Conference quarterfinal round boys basketball win over Stratford High on Friday night in Fairfield.

The Lancers took a 20-14 first-quarter lead.

Stratford trimmed it to 22-19, before ND went on a 12-3 run to lead 34-21 with 3:42 to play in the half.

The Lancers led 42-29 at the break and put together a 22-point third quarter.

Junior point guard Tyler Bourne led four double-figure scorers for ND with 26 points.

Noreaga Davis added 20 points. Josh Reaves had 11 and Anthony Mongillo 10.

For Stratford, Jack Ryan led the way with 18 points and Naje Mitchell had 12.

“Once they went on that run, we were never able to get back in the game,” said Stratford coach Tim Swaller. “They controlled the tempo of the game from that point on. When you get behind like we did, you’re not only fighting your opponent, you’re battling the clock as well.”

The two teams met twice in the regular season with ND winning both times. The Lancers won, 68-58 in Stratford and 71-60 at home.

ND Fairfield advances to a semifinal round home game against Immaculate of Danbury on Monday night.