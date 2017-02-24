Green eggs and ham pancake breakfast supports Stratford schools

The Stratford Rotary Club is hosting its annual Dr. Seuss Green Eggs and Ham Pancake Breakfast on Sunday, March 12, from 8:30-11:30 a.m., at Vazzano’s Four Seasons, Kenyon Road, Stratford.

Breakfast includes pancakes, bacon, juice, milk, and coffee. There will be free photos for the children with Thing One and Thing Two. Raffle tickets also will be sold.

Tickets are $5; children under 3 are free.

Funds raised will support educational activities for Stratford schools.

For more information or to purchase tickets, call Jack Cratty, 203-767-2972, Bill O’Brien, 203-378-2606 (at Sterling House) or Dan Freddino at 203-378-0699. Tickets must be purchased in advance.