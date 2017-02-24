Vote for ‘Oscar’ at the Stratford Library

The Stratford Library is celebrating “Oscar Fever” as it invites its visitors to take part in voting for this year’s Academy Awards. The totally unscientific survey will ask library patrons to cast their own votes as to who they think will win in the major categories when the awards are distributed on Feb. 26.

The library also is promoting its own collection of current Oscar-nominated DVDs. These include Best Picture nominees Arrival, Hacksaw Ridge, Manchester by the Sea, Moonlight and Hell or High Water. Library patrons may also find “Best Actress” nominees Meryl Streep in Florence Foster Jenkins and Ruth Negga in Loving as well as “Best Actor” contender Viggo Mortensen in Captain Fantastic. Other nominated films currently available are Zootopia, Nocturnal Animals, Allied, The Lobster and A Man Called Ove among others.

The Oscar exhibit is on display in the Main Lobby through Monday, Feb. 27. Ballots are available and voters who select all six top winners will win a pair of tickets to Stratford’s Square One Theatre Company.