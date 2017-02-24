Sterling House offers savings on summer day camp

Sterling House is offering savings on summer camp on March 4, from 10 a.m. to noon. A $60 deposit per session is all that is required to reserve a spot.

March 4 pricing for regular camp day, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Session 1: June 26-July 7, $315

Session 2: July 10-July 21, $350

Session 3: July 24-Aug. 4, $350

Session 4: Aug. 7-18, $350

Prices will increase to $385 per session after March 4.

“We are thrilled to offer the largest one-day discount in the history of Sterling House Summer Day Camp,” said Sterling House Executive Director Amanda Meeson. “We hope the savings will encourage new families to consider our wonderful camp, and we look forward to welcoming back our returning families.”

Sterling House Day Camp is open to students in preschool through high school. The camp utilizes the entire 3.5 acres that comprise the Sterling House grounds. Campers can enjoy the in-ground swimming pool, dressing rooms and showers, playground, recreation field, arts and crafts room, Erin’s Gym, large all-purpose room, free lunch, music and drama, 1/2 size basketball court and field trips.

Sterling House Summer Day Camp will run for eight weeks, from June 26-Aug. 18. The extended day option has expanded its hours to 8 a.m.-6 p.m. “We are excited about the changes Sterling House Day Camp has made this year. Our goal is to serve the families in our community and provide a safe, fun, and exciting summer for your children,” said Priscilla Choquette, camp director.

For more information about Sterling House Camp, call 203-378-2620, visit the House at 2283 Main Street, or visit sterlinghousecc.org.