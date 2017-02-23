Another Stratford Democrat has eyes on the mayor’s office.

Joe Paul announced that he will run for the town’s top office. Paul filed paperwork with the Town Clerk’s office on Wednesday.

This will be Paul’s second run for mayor. Paul last ran in 2013, where he lost to incumbent John Harkins.

“When I ran four years ago, I said that it would take an outsider’s perspective to find solutions to the challenges facing Stratford,” Paul said in a statement. “Since then, it’s only become more clear that we need to stop electing the same politically motivated insiders to the Mayor’s office. Being from Stratford and raising my own family here, I know what makes this town great and the potential it has. The political gridlock we’re seeing now is holding us back, but it doesn’t need to.”

Paul confirmed on Thursday that he will see the Democratic nomination. Democratic Town Committee Chairman Stephanie Philips announced on Feb. 7 that she intends to run for mayor.

Both are members of the Zoning Commission, with Philps serving as chairman.

No Stratford Republican has declared a run for mayor. Harkins is expected to announce his intentions soon.

Stay with The Stratford Star for more information on this story.