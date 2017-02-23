The Bunnell High boys basketball team defeated Weston High, 71-68 in overtime, on Tuesday

With the victory, coach Pat Yerina’s Bulldogs (14-6, 10-3 SWC) will be seeded second in the South-West Conference tournament. They will host No. 7 Brookfield on Friday night.

Max Edwards scored 24 points in the win at Weston. Zhyaire Fernandes had 19 points.

Brett Bogdwicz had 10 assists and nine rebounds.

Fernandes reached 1,000 career points with his third quarter 3-pointer, as part of his 26-point performance, and the Bunnell High boys basketball team defeated visiting Kolbe Cathedral 74-55 on Thursday.

An announcement was made through the public address system with Fernandes standing on the free throw line following a foul, shortly after his 3-pointer. The fans applauded and Fernandes put on a big smile to match his big point total.

“I knew I could get it in this game. I just came out and played,” Fernandes said.

Fernandes scored another dozen points after hitting the 1,000 mark.

Edwards poured in 20 points. Bogdwicz and Khalid Moreland both had seven.

The Bulldogs led 34-20 at halftime. After the Cougars cut the deficit to 10, Fernandes rattled home his milestone shot from downtown.

Bunnell and Kolbe next traded 3-pointers, as Bogdwicz hit one from beyond the arc for a 40-27 lead. Fernandes and Edwards both had dunks in the third and the Bulldogs built a 62-40 lead heading into the final quarter.

Edwards pulled down 11 rebounds and had six assists. Kwann Geer had five points and six rebounds.

A key for Bunnell was the team’s ability to defend well all over the court.

“We wanted to make sure we boxed them out,” Yerina said. “I think that was the key thing in the first half for us. We didn’t give them too many second chances. Our press got us a few layups.”

Fernandes had six steals to lead Bunnell in the take-away department, but he really stole the show with his milestone accomplishment.

“That’s tough to do in high school,” said Yerina, adding that Fernandes played a few games his freshman year, before solidifying a regular spot on the court. “He got better each year. You’ve got to play a lot of games. You’ve got to be able to score.”

Fernandes did that both from the outside and down low, and his rebounding prowess contributes to his ability to rack up points.