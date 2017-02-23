In a must-win clash between South-West Conference rivals Stratford and Newtown, the host Red Devils prevailed 69-61 in the regular season finale on Tuesday night.

Stratford, with its fourth straight win, extended its campaign and set the Nighthawks home until next year.

The Red Devils clinched both an SWC tournament bid and a spot in the state bracket.

“We’ve had our backs against the wall for the last four games. They responded, they bought in, they stepped up these last four games and got things done,” Stratford coach Tim Swaller, whose team finished the regular season at 8-12, 6-7 in SWC play.

As the eighth seed in the SWC, they will visit top-seeded Notre Dame in Fairfield on Friday.

Newtown is 7-13 and 5-8.

The Red Devils led 21-17 after one quarter of play and 39-29 at halftime.

Newtown chipped away to get to within 44-42 in the third.

Naje Mitchell made a nice move to the basket to spark an 8-0 run, as Stratford reclaimed its double-digit cushion. John Bike converted a three-point play and Nate Shields drained a 3-pointer and the Red Devils pulled ahead 53-42. It was 53-45 after three quarters.

The Nighthawks hung around throughout most of the fourth quarter, but Stratford held at least a seven-point edge the rest of the way.

“I’m extremely pleased with the way our kids fought and battled. We responded when we needed to. We kept our composure for the most part,” Swaller said.

Shields led the way with 17 points, Jack Ryan scored 11, Mitchell and Bike both dropped in nine, Prince Carter contributed eight, T.J. Green had seven and Cam Peters logged six.

Seven of Stratford’s players to get onto the score sheet did so in the opening eight minutes of action.

“They’re athletic,” Newtown coach Tim Tallcouch said. “We got hurt on the boards.”

Stratford out-rebounded Newtown 27-20. The Red Devils, after some early rebounding struggles, secured two-thirds of their pull-downs in the in the second half. Peters and Carter had nine and six rebounds, respectively.

Shields, Mitchell and Bike all hit a pair of 3-pointers, and Ryan added a shot from beyond the arc. Newtown’s Derek Ivey had 17, Sam Grossano scored 11, Tom Cotton and Nick Weiland both had nine and Tucker Garrity added seven.

Roundup: Stratford used an explosive scoring performance in the second half to defeat SWC rival Joel Barlow of Redding, 66-53, on Thursday. T.J. Green led the Red Devils with 27 points. Nate Shields scored 22 points. The duo were 10-for-12 from the foul line; Stratford was 15 of 17. John Bike made a pair of 3-pointers. Barlow was led by Matt McGannon with 14 points. Stratford The defeated Amistad Academy, 71-69, on Wednesday. Green scored 22 points for the Red Devils, who trailed 18-15 after one period and led 38-37 at the half. Stratford took a 55-50 lead into the final quarter. Shields scored 21 points. Bike scored 11. Cam Peters and Jack Ryan scored six points each. Brandon Pettway scored 29 points for Amistad (10-6).