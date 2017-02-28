Stratford Star

Free Business and Career programs offered at Trumbull Library

By Julie Miller on February 28, 2017 in Business, Community, News · 0 Comments

The following programs are taking place at the Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St., Trumbull. For more information, visit www.trumbullct-library.com or call 203-452- 5197.

Business program

Wednesday, March 16. Accounting Basics — Why use software? The focus is on accounting ($$$): those critical factors of income, expenses, cash flow, etc., key elements of keeping your business going. And, software to help. Presented by Caren Schwartz of Time and Cents Consultants, LLC. Details online. Free. Register.

Career program

Tuesday, March 21. Writing with Impact: How to Make Your Words Matter — 6:30-8 p.m. Led by Frances Trelease of BoomerDen LLC. Create your best first impression and get across those traits that make you a unique candidate. However, you may need help communicating those points clearly and concisely. So let’s review how to say what you mean — succinctly, and with impact. Clear writing in cover letters, resumes, and even your elevator speech can make or break opportunities. Get some insights in this dynamic one-hour presentation. Details online. Free. Register.

