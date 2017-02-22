Stratford Star

Commission supports dog park in Roosevelt Forest

By Melvin Mason on February 22, 2017 in Lead News, News · 0 Comments

Stratford dog owners are one step closer to having a park for their pooches to run and play.

The Roosevelt Forest Commission voted Wednesday to recommend location of a dog park in the town’s forest on 1.5 acres at the site of an old ranger station. Commission members voted 9-1 in approval of the resolution, under certain conditions, including removal of the vacant ranger station, construction of a small parking area and the formation of a subcommittee that will report directly to the Forest Commission.

The Town Council is expected to vote on the Forest Commission’s recommendation at its March 13 meeting. Approval is expected as most council members have endorsed the idea.

John Rich, chairman of the Stratford Dog Park Subcommittee, said he is delighted that the Forest Commission gave its blessing.

“We are going to have our dog park after all this time and I’m just totally thrilled,” Rich said.

Only Commission Vice Chairman Peter J. Mariconda voted against the Roosevelt Forest location, saying it would “change the dynamic of the forest.”

“My concern is only for Roosevelt Forest. I can’t speak to other areas in town,” Mariconda said

The Forest Commission did vote unanimously to recommend naming the forest for Jared Levine, an animal lover and  former EMT who died last year. Levine’s parents, Robert and Karen, were at the meeting and thanked the commission for considering their son in the dog park’s establishment.

