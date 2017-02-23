LETTER: With schools budget, think of the community

To the Editor:

I would like to respond to last week’s letter written by Robert Staurovsky. First, I would like to say that I sympathize with Mr. Staurovsky — a senior citizen struggling to make ends meet.

Mr. Staurovsky complained about having to pay school taxes even though he has no children in the Stratford school system. I am a public school teacher with 25 years experience. I have heard Mr. Staurovsky’s complaint literally hundreds of times.

I looked at the Town of Stratford website today. I specifically looked at the services offered to seniors by our town. Stratford offers a wide array of services for seniors which are partially — and in some cases — wholly paid for by local taxes. I do not use any of those services. Using Mr. Staurovsky’s logic, I should have some of my taxes reimbursed since I do not use senior services. I didn’t use the police or fire departments either.

I am happy and proud that my town offers these — and many other — services to its residents. I am also happy and proud that in our country we place a high value on education. Public education supported by the community was established in the early days of our nation’s history. Many of these laws specifically stated that the wealthy would foot the bill.

We live in a community. In the dictionary, a community is defined as “mutually supportive.” We all agree to give up some of our hard-earned money to pay for basic services and as a community we have decided that public education is one of those services.

I am not saying our school system is perfect. It’s not. But, if we didn’t have public schools then schools would become a business. This would mean that families would have to pay for education. Education would become a privilege, not a right. I think that Mr. Staurovsky and I would agree that this could not be allowed to happen.