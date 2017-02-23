Stratford Star

LETTER: Carleton has more questions

By Stratford Star on February 23, 2017 in Letters · 1 Comments

To the Editor:

Why is it so hard to find what you want and need at some of the stores at The Dock Shopping Center? Can they be more complacent and disinterested in their customers? Is the concept of customer service outdated? Who takes over these stores when their customers desert them? An asset to the town, or a liability?

Has anyone thanked the owners of Danny’s Drive-in for sprucing up their building? Does anyone miss Clough’s Hardware at Paradise Green and the civic pride that they showed for so many years?     

Is the owner of the animal clinic on Barnum Avenue the only one who cares if there is extensive flooding behind his location, due to failure to enforce and monitor Inland Wetlands and Waterways Commission laws? Does anyone object to reason when it comes to development in an area that is notorious for flooding?

What is a reasonable time in which to expect a public official’s response to an email inquiry?  What do you do next if no reply at all by the public official?

Greg Carleton

  • Joe Pedoto

    Carleton: If you are an adult you should already know that polite customer service was outlawed sometime in the late 1990s. It is a Federal offense for store owners and their staff to assist customers in ANY WAY. They are paid to impede and degrade your shopping experience, not help it. It’s the law, buddy!

    You’re quite right about Danny’s. I spend at least 10% of my pre-tax income there and they are the best!

    If there was ANY JUSTICE in this world there would be no customers at all patronizing McDonald’s or Wayback or Burger King, whose burgers and chicken are all made from Soylent Green, did you know that?

    I’m not aware of the flooding issues you mention but, again if there were ANY JUSTICE in this world Dr. Piper, DVM, Dr. Sheldon Yessenow, DVM and Dr. Kris Hansen, DVM would have parades and statues erected in their honor.

    It is amazing that we have three such outstanding veterinary doctors serving the companion animal population here. Our dogs and cats are more fortunate than they can possibly know.

    Finally, public officials paid by our tax dollars actually serving the public? Carleton, you crack me up. With material like that you should take over from Jimmy Kimmel when he retires in three years.

