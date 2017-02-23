LETTER: Carleton has more questions

To the Editor:

Why is it so hard to find what you want and need at some of the stores at The Dock Shopping Center? Can they be more complacent and disinterested in their customers? Is the concept of customer service outdated? Who takes over these stores when their customers desert them? An asset to the town, or a liability?

Has anyone thanked the owners of Danny’s Drive-in for sprucing up their building? Does anyone miss Clough’s Hardware at Paradise Green and the civic pride that they showed for so many years?

Is the owner of the animal clinic on Barnum Avenue the only one who cares if there is extensive flooding behind his location, due to failure to enforce and monitor Inland Wetlands and Waterways Commission laws? Does anyone object to reason when it comes to development in an area that is notorious for flooding?

What is a reasonable time in which to expect a public official’s response to an email inquiry? What do you do next if no reply at all by the public official?