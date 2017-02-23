LETTER: Andersen an exemplary teacher

To the Editor:

Congratulations to Tracy Andersen for receiving the Excellence in Middle School Science Teaching Award from the Connecticut Science Teachers Association. She is presently teaching science at Wooster Middle School in Stratford.

I especially want to thank this exemplary educator for inspiring my granddaughter, as well as all her students, to always ask questions in the classroom.

Making classroom science enjoyable and challenging is to be commended.

My granddaughter is extremely interested in science and hopefully will attend a university in the near future so she can major in marine biology or one of the other sciences.

Let’s remember what Albert Einstein, the great German physicist, once said, “Learn from yesterday, live for today, hope for tomorrow. The important thing is not to stop questioning.”

I’m sure Tracy Andersen will continue to pursue her teaching career and succeed with the students’ learning process.

Many thanks.