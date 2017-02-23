Stratford Star

LETTER: Andersen an exemplary teacher

By Stratford Star on February 23, 2017 in Letters · 0 Comments

Tracey Andersen

Tracey Andersen

To the Editor:

Congratulations to Tracy Andersen for receiving the Excellence in Middle School Science Teaching Award from the Connecticut Science Teachers Association. She is presently teaching science at Wooster Middle School in Stratford.

I especially want to thank this exemplary educator for inspiring my granddaughter, as well as all her students, to always ask questions in the classroom.

Making classroom science enjoyable and challenging is to be commended.

My granddaughter is extremely interested in science and hopefully will attend a university in the near future so she can major in marine biology or one of the other sciences.

Let’s remember what Albert Einstein, the great German physicist, once said, “Learn from yesterday, live for today, hope for tomorrow. The important thing is not to stop questioning.”

I’m sure Tracy Andersen will continue to pursue her teaching career and succeed with the students’ learning process.

Many thanks.

Gertrude Vezina

Related posts:

  1. LETTER: Stratford Library at ‘treasure chest of surprises’
  2. LETTER: Respectable high school students
  3. LETTER: Independents for a more perfect union
  4. President Lincoln deserves national holiday

Tags: , , , , ,

Previous Post LETTER: Speak out on apartments plan
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress