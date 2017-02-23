Stratford Star

LETTER: Speak out on apartments plan

February 23, 2017

To the Editor:

As you may have heard, there is a residential development planned for the property directly behind Big Y. This property is already zoned for commercial development, but not residential housing.

The developers came before the Planning Commission on Feb. 21 requesting a recommendation to allow “residential housing” as a text change to the current Zoning regulations. If recommended, the proposed “text change” will be before the Zoning Commission on Tuesday Feb. 28 at 7 p.m. There is a public forum planned.

Any resident who supports or opposes the “text change” can speak at the meeting or email their thoughts to Planning and Zoning Administrator Jay Habansky at [email protected] to be forwarded to the commission. Please include your name and address on any email.

If passed, the developers would like to build high-rise luxury apartment homes on the property with underground parking for a total of six stories. The apartments planned do not include affordable housing units at this time.

Tina Manus

Tenth District Town Councilman

