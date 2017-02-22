Bridgeport Rescue Mission is beneficiary of food collection

Covenant Life Ministries will hold their 10th annual Ladies of Virtue Conference on Saturday, March 18, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., at Webster Bank Arena, 600 Main Street, Bridgeport.

The conference, produced by Covenant Life Ministries in Stratford is free and open to the public, but is for women only. Registration information is available at clmt.org or websterbankarena.com. The event is an outreach effort to inspire and empower women of all nationalities, ethnicities and socio-economic backgrounds to make a difference in their homes, communities and churches.

The Ladies of Virtue Conference was established in 2008. In 2016, more than 7,000 women registered to attend the conference.

“In addition to providing a day of spiritual enrichment to attendees, for the past three years we have partnered with Bridgeport Rescue Mission to collect nonperishable food items on the day of conference to help fight poverty in our communities,” said Carmen Acosta, associate pastor of Covenant Life Ministries and the founder of the event.

Featured speakers include Acosta and Dr. Medina Pullings, Senior Pastor of United Nations Church of Richmond and Sarah Jakes Roberts, business woman, writer and media personality.

For more information, visit clmct.org, call 203-386-9854 or 203-386-9044.