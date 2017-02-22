Bunnell student’s ‘doodle’ best in Connecticut

Sarah Harrison’s artistry is impressive in the eyes of many. One of her pieces may soon be the first image seen by visitors to a world famous website.

Harrison, a sophomore at Bunnell High School, is the Connecticut winner of Google’s Doodle 4 Google contest. Her winning artwork was unveiled Wednesday at an assembly featuring her fellow BHS sophomores and her parents, Keith and Lisa Harrison. Loud applause accompanied Harrison as she went on stage to be honored by Google representatives Morgan Price and Mackenzie Thomas.

“It doesn’t feel real,” said Harrison, 15, smiling broadly after the assembly. “I woke up this morning and thought ‘Oh my God, it’s happening today. It’s really amazing. I never thought I would make it this far.”

The 15-year-old’s doodle, created for the theme “What I see for the future…,” shows a group of people of different faiths and orientations with symbols spelling out “Google.” Her aim was to encourage people to get along in a time when many people are divided.

“I wanted to emphasize the importance of community and generalized happiness amongst people,” she said.

The Doodle 4 Google competition gives students from kindergarten through 12th grade across the country the opportunity to have their artwork featured on Google’s homepage. A panel of judges, including Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles and Grammy Award-winning artist Sia, selected winners for each state or territory, choosing from more than 4,200 entries.

“This year’s Doodle 4 Google Competition was aimed at getting students to think about the future they want to create, and their submissions were nothing short of inspiring,” said William Floyd, head of External Affairs for Google. “Sarah’s work specifically stood out, and we were encouraged to see her represent values like inclusion and tolerance in her art.”

Harrison won an Android tablet and a T-shirt featuring her doodle. She also earned a chance to win a $30,000 college scholarship and a $50,000 education grant for Bunnell High School.

Harrison’s entry will be among 53 entries that people can vote on starting at 8 p.m. Thursday to 5 p.m. March 6. Five national finalists will be chosen and will be flown out to Google’s headquarters in Mountain View, Calif. The winning doodle will be chosen by Google employees and will appear on Google’s homepage all day March 31.

To vote, visit Doodle4Google.com.