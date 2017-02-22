Stratford Star

Boys basketball: Streaking Stratford wins fourth straight

By Stratford Star on February 22, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

The Stratford High boys basketball team posted in fourth straight win to close the regular season when coach Tim Swaller’s Red Devils knocked off Newtown High, 69-61, on Tuesday.

With the victory, the Red Devils secured the eighth seed for the South-West Conference tournament and will visit top-seeded Notre Dame-Fairfield on Friday.

Stratford (8-12) has also qualified for states.

Nate Shields scored 17 points versus Newtown.

Jack Ryan scored 11 points and had eight assists.

Cam Peters had six points and nine rebounds.

Stratford

Cam Peters 3 0-0 6   Nate Shields 6 3-4 17  Prince Carter 4 0-0 8  Naje Mitchell 3 1-4 9  TJ Green 3 1-2 7 Joe August 1 0-0 2  Jack Ryan 3 4-6 11 John Bike 3 1-3 8 Connor Anstis 0 0-0 0

Totals 26 10-19 69

By Quarter 21   18 14   16

Newtown

Sam Grossono 4 2-4 11  Tom Cotton 3 1-4 9  Derrick Ivey 8 1-3 17  Nick Weiland 3 0-0 9  Evan Eggleston 1 0-0 3  Todd Peterson 1 0-0 2 Tucker Garrity 3 0-0 7 Robert DSibio 1 0-0 3

Totals 24 4-11 61

By Quarter 17  12  16   16

3’s – Stratford:  Shields 2, Mitchell 2, Bike 2, Ryan 1

   Newtown: Weiland 3, Cotton 2, Grossono 1, Eggleston 1, Garrity 1, DiSibio 1

