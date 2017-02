The Bunnell High boys basketball team defeated Weston High, 71-68 in overtime, on Tuesday.

With the victory, coach Pat Yerina’s Bulldogs will be seeded second in the South-West Conference tournament. They will host No. 7 Brookfield on Friday night.

Max Edwards scored 24 points in the win at Weston.

Zhyaire Fernandes had 19 points.

Brett Bogdwicz had 10 assists and nine rebounds.