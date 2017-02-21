Judge rejects second appeal of Stratford High project

The owner of a car wash neighboring Stratford High School lost a second appeal connected to the school’s renovation.

Superior Court Judge Edward Krumeich denied Reef LLC’s request to overturn the Zoning Commission’s special case approval granted for the Stratford High School renovation project. In a 5-page decision issued on Feb. 16, Krumeich said there was “substantial evidence to support the [Zoning Commission]’s special case approval of the project” and the commission “acted fairly, with proper motives and valid reasons.”

Krumeich also said Reef LLC “has not borne its burden of proving [the commission] acted illegally, arbitrarily or in abuse of its discretion.”

Reef LLC, which owns the car wash and oil change business on King Street west of the high school, had filed an appeal of the Zoning Commission’s decision last August. Reef LLC said that the Zoning Commission and the Building Needs Committee did not offer valid reason for its approval and said the approval was based on factors not included in town zoning regulations or statutes.

Reef attorney Barry Knott said in August that the renovation of the 92-year-old high school building near the car wash would have an adverse effect on his client’s business.

Town officials approved the SHS renovation project in March 2016. The project, expected to cost about $125.9 million, would include adding a new wing west of King Street, renovating the current building and installing a new practice field. Under the plan, Stratford is expected to receive about $73 million in state reimbursement, covering more than 60% of the cost. Stratford would have to pay about $52 million.

Town and Board of Education officials have wanted the renovation approved to address problems with school infrastructure and class space.

Two weeks ago, Krumeich denied Reef LLC’s appeal to reverse six variances granted by the Zoning Board of Appeals related to the SHS renovation.

