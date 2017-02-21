A man hit by a car while riding a moped in Stratford on Friday night has died, according to police.

Stratford Police Capt. Frank Eannotti said Tuesday that the unidentified man died on Tuesday morning of his injuries. Police are still investigating the crash.

Police said the man was hit at about 7:56 p.m. Feb. 17 near the intersection of Canaan Road near Mary Avenue by a Toyota Camry driven by another man. Police said. Preliminary investigation showed that the moped operator was traveling south on Mary Avenue and attempted to cross Canaan Road when he was hit by the Camry which was traveling west on Canaan Road. Police said the moped operator was ejected and suffered serious injuries. The Camry driver remained on the scene and was cooperative.

It’s still unclear whether any charges will be handed down as a result of the crash.

