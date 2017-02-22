Stratford Library programs for youth and adults

Stratford Library, 2203 Main Street; Hours: Monday-Thursday, 10-8; Friday-Saturday, 10-5; Sunday, 1-5; 203-385-4162, stratfordlibrary.org.

Vote for ‘Oscar’

The Stratford Library is celebrating “Oscar Fever” as it invites its visitors to take part in voting for this year’s Academy Awards. The totally unscientific survey will ask library patrons to cast their own votes as to who they think will win in the major categories when the awards are distributed on Feb. 26.

The library also is promoting its own collection of current Oscar-nominated DVDs. These include Best Picture nominees Arrival, Hacksaw Ridge, Manchester by the Sea, Moonlight and Hell or High Water. Library patrons may also find “Best Actress” nominees Meryl Streep in Florence Foster Jenkins and Ruth Negga in Loving as well as “Best Actor” contender Viggo Mortensen in Captain Fantastic. Other nominated films currently available are Zootopia, Nocturnal Animals, Allied, The Lobster and A Man Called Ove among others.

The Oscar exhibit is on display in the Main Lobby through Monday, Feb. 27. Ballots are available and voters who select all six top winners will win a pair of tickets to Stratford’s Square One Theatre Company.

All Ages Fantasy Book Group

This month’s book is The Lightning Thief by Rick Riorda Thursday, Feb. 23, 6:30.

Sikorsky science & technology workshop

Children ages 6-12 learn about how helicopters work, watch a video of them in action, try a hands-on activity and learn about famous African-Americans who worked in STEM fields Saturday, Feb. 25, 2 p.m.

Coloring and Coffee

Come and experience the latest trend in relaxation, adult coloring books Saturday, Feb. 25, 10-11:30 a.m., Lovell Room. The library will provide coloring pages and colored pencils. Coffee served and soothing music will play. Participants welcome to bring their own coloring materials. Free; adults only.

Leading to Reading Parent Workshop

Preschool parents and caregivers learn literacy tips and check out the Stratford Library’s Leading to Reading Kits Sunday, Feb. 26, 1:30.

Creative writing workshop

High school and college students who love to write both prose and poetry are invited to this monthly workshop to share their writings and get feedback Monday, Feb. 27, 6:30-8, Board Room.

Aspiring Authors

Children ages 8-12 who love to write meet Monday, Feb. 27, 4 p.m.; bring a notebook and pencil.

Smitten with Reading

The Stratford Library Adult Services Department is offering its first-ever adult winter reading program, Smitten with Reading, through Feb. 27. Participants in the program will fill out a ticket for each book read during the six-week program and drop it off at the Stratford Library. Those unable to come to the Library may send a direct message on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter and include their name, telephone/email and book(s) read. There will be a weekly prize drawing for all readers who have entered. In conjunction with this program, the Library also is collecting new mittens for South End Community Center’s Coat Closet program. Readers are invited to donate mittens for the cause while entering the weekly drawing.

Career coach

Free services to low-wage workers and job seekers age 16 and older in Southwestern Connecticut who are unable to get the services at local career centers due to lack of transportation, childcare or employment schedules Mondays, from 10-3, Feb. 27, March 27 (Excel class), April 24 (Word class), May 22, June 19 (Resume class), July 31, Aug. 28, Sept. 25 (Excel class), Oct. 30, Nov. 27 (Resume class) and Dec. 18.

Free computer classes

Stratford Library Adult Services Department will continue its series of free, one-session computer classes for beginners through April. The sessions, which are free and open to the public, will be offered Tuesdays from 2-4 p.m. with class size limited to three. Advance registration is required and may be done directly at the Library’s Information Desk or by calling 203-385-4164. The workshop schedule is Facebook 1: The Starter Kit March 28; Facebook 2: I’m on Facebook, Now What? Feb. 28 & April 4; Meet the Computer, Windows 7 March 7; Exploring the Internet March 14; Introduction to Microsoft Office Word 2007 March 21.

Fun with Excel

Children ages 9-12 play two games using Microsoft Excel and learn a little about spreadsheets Tuesday, Feb. 28, 4 p.m.

Monday Matinees

Florence Foster Jenkins Monday, March 1, noon, Lovell Room. Free and open to the public. Next in the series: Sully April 10; Lion May 8; Arrival June 12.

Connecticut Town Greens

Monthly discussion program features Professor Eric Lehman, author of Connecticut Town Greens exploring the history of the state’s common centers Sunday, March 5, 2 p.m., Lovell Room. Free and open to the public.

Monday Morning Buzz

Drop-in monthly discussion session looks at what’s new, what’s hot and what books are creating buzz Monday, March. 6, 11-noon. The Library’s Adult Reference staff will lead an informal discussion of books, movies and more with input from participants. Future dates: April 3 and May 1.

Job seekers workshop

The Stratford Library, in conjunction with the Goodwill Career Center, will present a workshop for job seekers conducted by professional job counselors Tuesday, March 7, 10 a.m. Free and open to the public. Registration is required.

Anime club

Teens are invited to discuss anime and manga, view movies and share their artwork at this monthly club Wednesday, March 8, 4-5 p.m., Lovell Room.

Play It Again Square One: Chapatti

Join actors and artistic personnel from the Square One Theatre Company’s recent production of Christian O’Reilly’s Irish romance, Chapatti Tuesday, March 21, noon, Lovell Room. Coffee and tea served. Free and open to the public.

Craft night

Novice and experienced adult crafters are invited to a monthly series of crafting Wednesdays, March 22 and April 19, 6:30-8, Board Room. Free, but reservations required.

Books Over Coffee

Monthly book discussion program looks at Paul McLain’s Circling the Sun on March 22, noon, Board Room. Discussion leader: Kathleen Faggella. Bring a bag lunch; coffee and tea served. Other titles include Anne Tyler’s Vinegar Girl (April 26), Nathaniel Philbrick’s In the Heart of the Sea (May 31) and Fannie Flagg’s The Whole Town’s Talking (June 28).

Great Movies You Missed

Eleventh annual festival will highlight six critically acclaimed films from last year that — for whatever reason — did not reach a wide audience during their general release. Films will be shown March 27-31, at noon, in the Lovell Room. Titles TBA soon. Films will be shown uncut on widescreen daily at noon. Adult audiences only.

Art exhibit

Original oils, acrylics and watercolor paintings by Milford artist Rick Senft will be the exhibit January through February. Exhibit is free and open to the public.

Passes to area attractions

Stratford Library currently offers its patrons discounted and free passes to a variety of state museums and aquarium attractions including Mystic and Maritime Aquariums, Barnum Museum in Bridgeport, New Haven’s Peabody Museum of Natural History and Hartford’s Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art.

Fall storytimes

Children’s department offers storytimes throughout the fall which are free and open to the public. School vacation and holiday schedules may vary. Registration is not required. Toddler Time meets Mondays at 10:30 for walkers ages 1-2. Siblings welcome. Preschool Power Hour meets Tuesdays at 10:30 for ages 3 and up. Various stories, activities and crafts. Baby Lapsit meets on Thursdays at 10:30 for babies and young toddlers. Friday Fun meets Fridays at 10:30 for ages 2-5. Move ‘n Groove meets two Wednesdays a month at 6:30 for ages 2-5.

Read Around Stratford

The Children’s Department encourages children to participate in a school year reading program called Read Around Stratford. Sign-ups continue through March 2017. Read 1,000 pages during the school year and come to a special party just for readers. Other prizes and special activities will be offered throughout the year. Read Around Stratford also takes monthly trips to different Stratford places. Both programs are courtesy of the Carol Pieper Memorial Fund.