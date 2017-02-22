LETTER: Salute to the Rimkunases

To the Editor:

Last week I addressed the Town Council in a packed Council Chambers, to acknowledge everyone’s participation, and single out a few, with these remarks:

It is certainly encouraging to see so many concerned citizens in the house tonight. And it is especially gratifying to hear so many of them speaking at this podium in Public Forum. Surely this is one of the things that is great about the Town of Stratford!

In the meeting room across the hall, there’s a framed print of a famous painting by Norman Rockwell. It’s called “Freedom of Speech” and it is part of his “Four Freedoms” series from 75 years ago. Everyone here would do well to have a look at this portrait of a man, a regular man, tall, a bit gaunt perhaps, but summoning the courage to speak up in what is clearly a public forum.

Three years ago I co-founded an organization called For Stratford Network. We have spoken up, held open public meetings, and encouraged our neighbors to speak up and then get involved in the process of improving the quality of life here, through acting politically. Some of you sitting in Council tonight are aware of this, because you have inspired us as well as been inspired by us.

However there is one person in Public Forum tonight who is truly an inspiration to us all, beyond any comparison, a living portrait of the active citizenship celebrated in the Rockwell painting. Tall, a bit gaunt perhaps, together with his wife Rita he has attended countless town meetings, over literally decades. You may have heard his voice…it is unmistakable.

And so tonight on behalf of For Stratford Network, it is my pleasure to present before Council our first annual Active Citizenship Award, to Walter and Rita Rimkunas, in recognition of their steadfast attendance and participation in Town of Stratford public meetings, displaying their commitment and courage to speak out in the exercise of free speech.

Tom Yemm