Stratford Star

LETTER: Salute to the Rimkunases

By Stratford Star on February 22, 2017 in Letters · 4 Comments

To the Editor:

Last week I addressed the Town Council in a packed Council Chambers, to acknowledge everyone’s participation, and single out a few, with these remarks:

It is certainly encouraging to see so many concerned citizens in the house tonight. And it is especially gratifying to hear so many of them speaking at this podium in Public Forum. Surely this is one of the things that is great about the Town of Stratford!

In the meeting room across the hall, there’s a framed print of a famous painting by Norman Rockwell. It’s called “Freedom of Speech” and it is part of his “Four Freedoms” series from 75 years ago. Everyone here would do well to have a look at this portrait of a man, a regular man, tall, a bit gaunt perhaps, but summoning the courage to speak up in what is clearly a public forum.

Three years ago I co-founded an organization called For Stratford Network. We have spoken up, held open public meetings, and encouraged our neighbors to speak up and then get involved in the process of improving the quality of life here, through acting politically. Some of you sitting in Council tonight are aware of this, because you have inspired us as well as been inspired by us.

However there is one person in Public Forum tonight who is truly an inspiration to us all, beyond any comparison, a living portrait of the active citizenship celebrated in the Rockwell painting. Tall, a bit gaunt perhaps, together with his wife Rita he has attended countless town meetings, over literally decades. You may have heard his voice…it is unmistakable.

And so tonight on behalf of For Stratford Network, it is my pleasure to present before Council our first annual Active Citizenship Award, to Walter and Rita Rimkunas, in recognition of their steadfast attendance and participation in Town of Stratford public meetings, displaying their commitment and courage to speak out in the exercise of free speech.

Tom Yemm

Director, For Stratford Network

For Stratford Network Director Thomas Yemm, presented the first annual Active Citizenship Award, to Walter and Rita Rimkunas.

For Stratford Network Director Thomas Yemm, presented the first annual Active Citizenship Award, to Walter and Rita Rimkunas.

Related posts:

  1. LETTER: What do you want?
  2. LETTER: Incremental progress
  3. LETTER: Dysfunction Junction?
  4. LETTER: Support those who think local

Tags: , , , , , ,

Previous Post Boys basketball: Bunnell Bulldogs win in overtime Next Post Boys basketball: Streaking Stratford wins fourth straight
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

  • Kevin Mathews

    No better choice than this. Congrats and thank you to Mr. & Mrs. R.

  • Doc G.

    Walter is all talk no action, all he does is whine and complain and is never willing to run for an office but is quick to sing the blues. If you’re going to “talk the talk, you should walk the walk”. Walter, the do as I say not as I do Man-of-the-Year

    • Bill

      Doc, please list your accomplishments for the town………..
      You don’t know the Rimkunas family.

      • Joe Pedoto

        Doc G. is an albino hermaphrodite – just like all the anonymous, cowardly Internet trolls on this forum.

        Can you prove you’re not, Doc? Of course you can’t, because you’re too scared to publicly own your offensive, dismissive words.

        Nothing that anyone writes here anonymously is worth anything, whether it’s praise or condemnation.

        People with IQs larger than their shoe size already know this. Will someone please inform “Doc. G.”?

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress