Stratford Star

Obituary: Melanie Sequeira, 44, of Tregear, NSW Australia

By HAN Network on February 21, 2017 in Obituaries · 0 Comments

Melanie Sequeira, 44, of Tregear, NSW Australia, worked in the nursing field, died Dec. 14, 2016, at home.

Born in Bridgeport, Jan. 25, 1972.

Survivors include mother, Maria Angelo of North Carolina, father, Russell Sequeira and stepmother, Estella of Milford, sister Kelli Sequeira of Milford, four brothers, Russell Sequeira Jr. of Milford, Shawn Sequeira of Stratford, Raymond Mercado and his wife, Melissa of Shelton and Richie Mercado of Florida, a niece, two nephews, maternal grandmother, Joanne Angelo, uncle, two aunts, and her goddaughter.

Predeceased by maternal grandfather, Raft Angelo and paternal grandparents, Russell and Antonia (Tiny) Sequeira, and her uncle.

Calling hours: Friday, Feb. 24, 4-8 p.m., William R. McDonald Funeral Home, 2591 Main St., Stratford. Services: Saturday, Feb. 25, 9 a.m., St. James Church, 2110 Main St., Stratford. Burial will follow in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Stratford.  

Memorial contributions: American Heart Association, 5 Brookside Dr., Wallingford, CT 06492.

No related posts.

Tags:

Previous Post Sweet Serena needs a home Next Post Notre Dame High School holds reunions, anniversary gala
About author
HAN Network

HAN Network


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress