Notre Dame High School holds reunions, anniversary gala

By HAN Network on February 21, 2017 in Community, News, Religion, Schools · 0 Comments

The Notre Dame High School (Bridgeport/Fairfield) classes of 1966 and 1967 are planning their 50 year reunions.

Class of 1966 (boys and girls) reunion weekend will be held May 19-21.  

Class of 1967 (boys and girls) reunion weekend will be held Oct. 27-29.

For more information about these 50 year reunions or to update your information, contact Notre Dame’s Alumni Office at [email protected].

Notre Dame High School, the oldest high school in the Diocese of Bridgeport, will be celebrating its 60th anniversary with a gala celebration on Saturday, March 11, at Sacred Heart University. For information regarding tickets and sponsorships, contact the Notre Dame Advancement Office at [email protected] or 203-372-6521.

