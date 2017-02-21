Obituary: Carole Ruth (Hagen) Powers, 88, of Stratford

Carole Ruth (Hagen) Powers, 88, of Stratford, wife of the late William Emil Powers, died Feb. 17.

Born in Batavia, N.Y. on July 3, 1928.

Survivors include daughters, Kimberly Wilhelm and her husband, Gary of Milford and Victoria Mackbach and her husband, Glenn of Southbury, son, Lawrence Powers, sister, Jeanne Larned of Lewes, Del., 10 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Services: Thursday, Feb. 23, 11 a.m., First Congregational Church of Stratford, 2301 Main St., Stratford. Burial will follow in Union Cemetery, Stratford. William R. McDonald Funeral Home, Stratford.

Memorial contributions: First Congregational Church of Stratford, 2301 Main St., Stratford, CT 06615.