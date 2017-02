Geraldine McMonagle McClintic, 89, of Stratford, retired from the Daniel Keane Agency of Bridgeport, died Feb. 14, in Lord Chamberlain Health Center, Stratford.

Born in Brooklyn, N.Y. on March 22, 1927 to the late Daniel and Laura (Rosebrock) McMonagle.

Survived by son, Shaun McClintic and his wife, Cherise of Stratford, and several nieces and nephews.

Also predeceased by son, Joseph Hira, and sister, Joan Bouffard.

Burial: Mountain Grove Cemetery, Bridgeport.

Adzima Funeral Home-Stratford.