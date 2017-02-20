Stratford Star

First Congregational Church holds Fat Sunday Jazz Service

First Congregational Church of Stratford, 2301 Main Street will hold its annual New Orleans-style jazz worship service, “Fat Sunday” on Sunday, Feb. 26, at 10 a.m. The musical service reflects similar events in New Orleans’ churches at this festive pre-Lenten season.

Dr. Joe Utterback

Dr. Joe Utterback, director of Music at the church, will lead a musical ensemble including the Vintage Brass and Brian Coralian on percussion. Vocalists Michael Jovovich and Jackie Ray will also perform, as well as the church’s senior choir.

A special free will offering will be collected to benefit the Back Bay Mission of Biloxi, Mississippi, which is continuing to help those still recovering from Hurricane Katrina.

All are welcome.

For more information, call 203-378-2644.

