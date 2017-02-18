Stratford Star

Class M wrestling: Stratford, Bunnell place two each

By Bill Bloxsom on February 18, 2017

Sergio Ferrera looks to break free in the heavyweight final. — David G. Whitham photo

Stratford High’s Sergio Ferrera placed second in the heavyweight division, and Bunnell High’s Jason Milfort was third at 195 pounds, at the Class M Wrestling Championships in Guilford on Saturday.

Stratford, coached by Dan German, and Bunnell High, coached by Sean Sloat, placed 15th and 17th, respectively in the 30-team field.

Ellis Tech of Killingly (213.5) won the team title, followed by Foran-Milford (183.5), Guilford (170), Platt of Meriden (158) and Killingly (147). Lyman Memorial (120) and Law (118.5).

Ferrera lost a 3-2 decision to Platt’s Nick Martone, who won his 100th career match in the final.

Milfort wrestled back to take third place with an 8-7 victory over Michael Otworth from Weston

Bunnell’s John Barnhart-Sullivan took fourth at 160 pounds, losing a 3-1 decision in double overtime to Derek Turner from Killingly.

Stratford’s Tristan Frownfelter was sixth, dropping an 8-3 decision to Foran’s Ronnie Gaul at 195 pounds.

Ferrera, Milfort, Barnhart-Sullivan and Frownfelter have all qualified for next weekend’s State Open in New Haven.

