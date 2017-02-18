Stratford Star

Man suffers serious injuries after being hit by car

A man riding a motor scooter suffered injuries on Friday after Stratford police said he was hit by a car.

Police said the unidentified man was hit by a Toyota Camry at about 7:56 p.m. Friday.

Police said the accident occurred at the intersection of Canaan Road near Mary Avenue. A preliminary investigation shows that the moped operator was traveling south on Mary Avenue and attempted to cross Canaan Road when he was hit by the Camry which was traveling west on Canaan Road. Police said the moped operator was ejected and suffered serious injuries. He was taken to Bridgeport Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Police said the Camry driver remained on the scene and was cooperative.

The accident remains under investigation, police said.

