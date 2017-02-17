Stratford Star

Wrestling: Bunnell advance five in Class M

February 17, 2017

The Bunnell High wrestling team had four wrestlers advance on the first day of the Class M Tournament in Guilford on Friday.

Giancarlo Barbalinardo won his first match at 152 pounds for coach Sean Sloat and the Bulldogs.

The senior lost in the round of 16 and won his first consolation match..

Jack Barnhart Sullivan won his first round match at 160 pounds. The junior will wrestle in Saturday’s quarterfinal round.

Jason Milfort won his first round match and the senior in the quarterfinals at 195 pounds.

Danny Nguyen, a junior at 220 pounds, and heavyweight C.J. Newtwon, a freshman, are still in the consolations.

