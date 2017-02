John J. Duly, 88, of Stratford, retired postal supervisor and finance examiner in the Bridgeport and New Haven Sectional Center, died Feb. 13, in Bridgeport Hospital.

Born in Bridgeport on May 17, 1928, son of the late John Duly and Mary Talarick Duly-Dragan-Onze; U.S. Army veteran Korean War.

Survivors include nephew, Kurt Kearney of Milford, and nieces, Donna Kearney of Texas and Karen Anastasio of Simsbury.

Also predeceased by sister, Emily Kearney.

